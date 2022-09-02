Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say

Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.(Alpena County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart.

According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products.

The man is then accused of going through the self-checkout register to scan the items.

Police said the associate tried to speak with the man about the purchase but was told he had to go outside and check on his children.

Ultimately, the man left the store.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the man as Joseph Alexander, 36.

There were several incidents reviewed that began in June 2022, according to police, and more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen in total.

Alexander was arrested and charged with retail fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment
A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early...
High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County
The FBI says two men, possibly co-owners of the dispensary got into a fight.
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital
TxDOT said 1.3 billion in construction projects would go towards Grayson, Lamar and Hunt...
Gov. Abbott, TxDOT approve record amount of funding for Texoma highways & roads
A crash in Seminole sent a man to the hospital after he was thrown from his truck.
Man thrown from vehicle after crash in Seminole

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Florida
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.
87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws
Elkhorn corals have spawned at an aquarium. It's a historic step forward that someday also...
Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs
A voting machine from the 2020 election somehow was sold by a Goodwill store.
Stolen voting machine auctioned off by Goodwill