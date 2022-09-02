Murder suspect dies in Choctaw Co. Jail

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A man arrested in a Boswell murder earlier this year was found dead in his cell at the Choctaw County Jail, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.

According to the OSBI, Charles Gilliland, 64, was assaulted by two inmates Aug. 18 and hospitalized before returning to jail.

OSBI, who is now investigating the death, said Gilliland was being held in an isolated cell by himself.

Agents said on Wednesday evening, Gilliland possibly suffered a medical emergency and stopped breathing.

“Life saving measures were attempted, however efforts to revive him were unsuccessful to revive,” OSBI said in a statement.

Gilliland was being held for First Degree Murder in the death of Kevin Roberson that occurred in Boswell, Oklahoma on January 22, 2022.

“At the conclusion of the OSBI investigation a full report will be delivered to the prosecuting authority that has jurisdiction depending on the suspect’s tribal membership,” OSBI said. “If it is determined that the August 18 assault contributed to Gilliland’s death and results in charges being filed, the names of the inmates involved will be released at that time.”

