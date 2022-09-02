Texoma Local
Three arrested in McAlester drug bust

Three people were arrested after a drug bust at a McAlester home.
Three people were arrested after a drug bust at a McAlester home.(Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested after a drug bust at a McAlester home.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Mekler, Nicholas Underwood and Cory Weidner were all charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they recovered half a pound methamphetamine, approximately $3,500, and drug paraphernalia from the home.

Pittsburg County Drug Bust!

Posted by Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

