Three arrested in McAlester drug bust

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested after a drug bust at a McAlester home.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Mekler, Nicholas Underwood and Cory Weidner were all charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they recovered half a pound methamphetamine, approximately $3,500, and drug paraphernalia from the home.

