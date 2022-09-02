Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

TMC Medical Minutes-Driving in the Rain

TMC Medical Minutes-Driving in the Rain
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment
A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early...
High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County
The FBI says two men, possibly co-owners of the dispensary got into a fight.
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital
TxDOT said 1.3 billion in construction projects would go towards Grayson, Lamar and Hunt...
Gov. Abbott, TxDOT approve record amount of funding for Texoma highways & roads
A crash in Seminole sent a man to the hospital after he was thrown from his truck.
Man thrown from vehicle after crash in Seminole

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Driving in the Rain
TMC Medical Minutes-Backpack Safety
TMC Medical Minutes-Backpack Safety
TMC Medical Minutes-Cataracts