Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

VA to provide abortions in certain cases, regardless of state laws

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from...
The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.(Billy Hathorn / CC BY 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions, no matter what state they live in.

The Biden administration submitted a new rule allowing the Veterans Affairs health care system to provide abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

Women will not be required to provide police reports or other evidence of rape or incest.

It makes no difference if those exceptions are not permitted in a particular state. The VA’s federal mandate will usurp local and state laws.

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.

Once published in the federal register, the policy will go into effect immediately while being open for public comment for 30 days.

The new rule applies to all veterans and their beneficiaries covered under VA health plans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment
A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early...
High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County
Four people were accused of smuggling drugs into the Choctaw County Jail, and two of them were...
Four people charged in drug smuggling conspiracy
The FBI says two men, possibly co-owners of the dispensary got into a fight.
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital
Oklahoma state troopers chased a man through several counties Wednesday evening after he stole...
Car robbery leads troopers on multi-county high-speed pursuit, OHP says

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
AP source: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026
FILE - Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005....
Barbara Ehrenreich, ‘myth busting’ writer and activist, dies
Axel's cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.
Deputy accused of stomping girlfriend’s cat to death, police say