Hot and muggy Saturday...

With more rain chances for next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Saturday’s reduced rain chances has meant all the moisture in the air is making for a muggy afternoon. The heat index (feels like temperature) is in the upper 90s in parts of Texoma!

But all that moisture means rain chances are still on the table into next week. For Labor Day weekend plans, keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority radar Sunday afternoon and evening. A band of storms looks to form along the Red River and both states could see some heavy showers (about 30-40%).

This would lead to a slight cool off for Labor Day and chances of rain would remain spotty at about a 20% chance into Tuesday. Currently, the next good chance for storms looks to be Wednesday evening into the overnight.

Until then, it’ll be a warm and muggy Labor Day weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12

