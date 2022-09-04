1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash

PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday.

According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.

75-year-old Helene Montgomery from Ardmore was a passenger in the minivan. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

