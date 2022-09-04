Ardmore honors 1982 State Championship team

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Before the annual Battle of the Cats game against the Ada Cougars, the Ardmore Tigers took a moment to recognize one of their most historic groups in all of program history as the 1982 State Championship team returned to Ardmore with nothing but smiles for former players and coaches.

“It feels real good to be back. Look I’m so happy I don’t know what to do. I’m just so glad to be home,” said former Ardmore wide receiver Troy Harris.

Former Ardmore linebacker Randy Booker added, “It feels great. I enjoyed seeing my teammates, my old coaches and things like that. Blessed to be here. Blessed with my health and things like that, so it’s a great day.”

The 1982 Tigers were absolutely electric in their state championship run, as the Tiger defense allowed just 50 points throughout the season.

“Physically, probably the fastest football team and the most team speed that I ever worked with. That’s in Texas or Oklahoma,” said former Ardmore assistant coach Larry Roberts.

