Gainesville man accused of murdering father
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly murdered his father.
When police were called out to a parking lot on South Weaver Street, they arrived to find 44-year-old Mark Gaffney laying on the ground- still alive but not moving, according to a press release.
The release stated he was taken to a hospital where he died soon after.
His son, Jaleon Gaffney, was arrested for the murder and taken to the Cooke County Jail.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.