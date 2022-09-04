La Belle Star celebrates grand reopening

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, family and employees celebrated the grand reopening of La Belle Star, one of Sherman’s newest clothing stores on North Grand Avenue.

With a variety of clothing, accessories, and over forty choices of fedoras, store owner Clarice Karuber claimed she is excited for this new step of her business.

Around four years ago, Karuber started as a mother and insurance employee with four handbags and a dream: to be financially independent.

When she launched her business, it began to grow along with her values.

“As I keep doing it, now I see some other women feel the way I feel,” Karuber said. “I ended up thinking about other women because it just feels good to be independent. I want more women to be financially independent.”

Hoping her story will encourage more women to be financially independent, Karuber also values size inclusivity at a fair price. Clothing ranges from small to 3X -- all at the same cost. She says does this to promote body positivity.

“We’re all the same. It’s not their fault that they’re bigger,” Karuber said.

Formally known as ‘Once Upon a Girl,” Karuber changed the store’s name and location as an opportunity to expand and offer a wider variety of items for customers.

Employees said they are excited to see what the future holds for Karuber and the business.

“I think it’s a very big move for her, and I think it is very good because there’s a lot more space for customers to come in,” Elaura McCauley said. McCauley has only worked at La Belle Star for a few months, yet continues to look forward to the store’s newest phase. “There’s a lot more space for new inventory and it gives her an opportunity to grow.”

Karuber nodded in agreement.

“We’re hoping in two to three years, we’re going to be getting it bigger,” Karuber beamed. “This is just the beginning.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.