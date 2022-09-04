Mercy Ardmore needs more volunteers

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore recently announced they need more volunteers.

Rick Baggett has been volunteering at the hospital since he retired five years ago.

“I see a lot of people,” Baggett said. “It’s like a compassionate ministry.”

Baggett sells popcorn in the hospital for a dollar a bag.

“As soon as people start smelling it I can sell it,” Baggett said.

The money he and the other volunteers raise buys more comfort for patients in the hospital, such as new TVs and mattresses for the patient’s rooms.

But Baggett said the comfort volunteers give is about more than that.

“People don’t come to the hospital to entertain or to be entertained,” Baggett said. “So one of the things that I feel that our volunteers are doing is they’re extending some kindness some hope some compassion for the people in our hospital.”

“The way you can touch a family and you don’t realize you are - that happens every day with us,” Director of Guest Services Charles Spencer said. “Those are the things that its hard to describe, you just have to be here and feel it and see it. But it’s meaningful and it’s impactful when it happens.”

Spencer said the pandemic halved the number of volunteers at Mercy, and he said employees and patience notice the absence.

“We used to have a volunteer a couple years ago that would just go over there and play the piano for a couple hours a day, and really create that soothing calming environment for the folks in the cancer center,” Spencer said. “We’d like to get some of that back in place.”

For more information or to sign up with Mercy Hospital Ardmore volunteer services, please visit Mercy.net/ArdmoreVolunteers or call (580) 220-6604.

