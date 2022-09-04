Sunday Thunderstorms!

Late Sunday morning / early afternoon saw a sizable thunderstorm form near Ardmore and head towards Lake Texoma. It was even issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a few minutes! Love, Marshall, Cooke and parts of Grayson county saw rainfall due to this storm.

Storms are still expected throughout the rest of the daylight hours of Sunday. A frontal boundary has positioned itself over the Red River, which is helping to initiate these storms.

Keep an eye on the radar in the KXII Weather Authority app for a live radar and the latest updates as the storms progress throughout the holiday weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.