Sunday Thunderstorms!

Storms will continue to pop up until sundown Sunday.
KXII Weather Authority
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Late Sunday morning / early afternoon saw a sizable thunderstorm form near Ardmore and head towards Lake Texoma. It was even issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a few minutes! Love, Marshall, Cooke and parts of Grayson county saw rainfall due to this storm.

Storms are still expected throughout the rest of the daylight hours of Sunday. A frontal boundary has positioned itself over the Red River, which is helping to initiate these storms.

Keep an eye on the radar in the KXII Weather Authority app for a live radar and the latest updates as the storms progress throughout the holiday weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12

