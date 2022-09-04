Sunday Thunderstorms!
Storms will continue to pop up until sundown Sunday.
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Late Sunday morning / early afternoon saw a sizable thunderstorm form near Ardmore and head towards Lake Texoma. It was even issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a few minutes! Love, Marshall, Cooke and parts of Grayson county saw rainfall due to this storm.
Storms are still expected throughout the rest of the daylight hours of Sunday. A frontal boundary has positioned itself over the Red River, which is helping to initiate these storms.
Keep an eye on the radar in the KXII Weather Authority app for a live radar and the latest updates as the storms progress throughout the holiday weekend.
Brady Blackstock
Weekend Meteorologist
News 12
