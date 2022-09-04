Travel trailer burns down in “suspicious” fire, Wilson Fire Dept. says

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A travel trailer burned down Friday morning in Carter County.

Wilson fire chief Justin Nipp said his department is still investigating what sparked the blaze.

A News 12 reporter observed what appeared to be a total loss at the scene near Dillard Road and Hewitt Street.

Nipp said it took about half an hour for the department to put out the fire.

He called it suspicious, saying the trailer was unoccupied and not connected to gas or electric lines.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.