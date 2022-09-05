Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

A birdwatchers group in Texoma meets monthly at Hagerman NWR

The next ‘Little Sit’ is October 1 and ‘The Big Sit’ event will be held on October 7 at midnight.
The next ‘Little Sit’ is October 1 and ‘The Big Sit’ event will be held on October 7 at midnight.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -This Labor Day morning, bird lovers spent their time at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.

“It’s just a really cool place to come and enjoy,” said volunteer of 33 years, Jack Chiles.

Once a month bird-watchers gather at the lake to observe and identify the birds that fly over.

“We’re having a ‘Little Sit’ here and a ‘Little Sit’ is kind of a downsized version of a ‘Big Sit’ which is an annual event, its international, where people go out and see how many birds they can see,” added Chiles.

And the group alternates every first Saturday or Monday of the month.

“Because some people work and they can’t come out,” Chiles said.

The birders meet at the H-pad at Hagerman’s, 30 minutes before sunrise.

“Its real peaceful, it’s really a good time of day to be out here and you hear the birds when they start to move and they start calling,” said Chiles.

At Hagerman’s, you can expect to see a variety of wildlife.

“We have nesting bald eagles here, we have river otters, lots of species of ducks, we have a lot of American white pelicans, lots of shorebirds”

And whether you’re a bird expert or are looking for a new hobby, “its open to everybody, and sometimes we have people from the metroplex that come here,” said Chiles.

First timer, Skip Carroll, made the drive up Monday morning from Arlington to see all the different types of nature Texoma has to offer.

“We need to get out and get in nature and see birds and the people that you meet are just fantastic. I’ve always found friendly birders out and willing to talk to you and willing to help you out,” said Carroll.

The next ‘Little Sit’ is October 1 and ‘The Big Sit’ event will be held on October 7 at midnight.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly...
Gainesville man accused of murdering father
A travel trailer burned down Friday morning in Carter County.
Travel trailer burns down in “suspicious” fire, Wilson Fire Dept. says
Four people were accused of smuggling drugs into the Choctaw County Jail, and two of them were...
Four people charged in drug smuggling conspiracy
A woman has died after a rear-end crash in Garvin County.
1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash
Charles Gilliland, 64
Murder suspect dies in Choctaw Co. Jail

Latest News

Lake Texoma businesses expect to be busy as Labor Day approaches.
Lake Texoma business expects busy Labor Day weekend
You can visit Cartwright’s Little Free Pantry on Facebook to keep up with any events and...
A non-profit in Cartwright is growing momentum
Family and employees celebrated the grand reopening of La Belle Star, one of Sherman's newest...
La Belle Star celebrates grand reopening
On Monday, the American Automobile Association (AAA) said holiday travels are expected to surge...
Labor Day travel surges despite new gas prices