A birdwatchers group in Texoma meets monthly at Hagerman NWR

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -This Labor Day morning, bird lovers spent their time at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.

“It’s just a really cool place to come and enjoy,” said volunteer of 33 years, Jack Chiles.

Once a month bird-watchers gather at the lake to observe and identify the birds that fly over.

“We’re having a ‘Little Sit’ here and a ‘Little Sit’ is kind of a downsized version of a ‘Big Sit’ which is an annual event, its international, where people go out and see how many birds they can see,” added Chiles.

And the group alternates every first Saturday or Monday of the month.

“Because some people work and they can’t come out,” Chiles said.

The birders meet at the H-pad at Hagerman’s, 30 minutes before sunrise.

“Its real peaceful, it’s really a good time of day to be out here and you hear the birds when they start to move and they start calling,” said Chiles.

At Hagerman’s, you can expect to see a variety of wildlife.

“We have nesting bald eagles here, we have river otters, lots of species of ducks, we have a lot of American white pelicans, lots of shorebirds”

And whether you’re a bird expert or are looking for a new hobby, “its open to everybody, and sometimes we have people from the metroplex that come here,” said Chiles.

First timer, Skip Carroll, made the drive up Monday morning from Arlington to see all the different types of nature Texoma has to offer.

“We need to get out and get in nature and see birds and the people that you meet are just fantastic. I’ve always found friendly birders out and willing to talk to you and willing to help you out,” said Carroll.

The next ‘Little Sit’ is October 1 and ‘The Big Sit’ event will be held on October 7 at midnight.

