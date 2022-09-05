Lake Texoma business expects busy Labor Day weekend

LAKE TEXOMA (KXII) - As Labor Day approaches, businesses at Lake Texoma predict a busy holiday weekend as people get their final taste of summer.

“[Eisenhower State Park] is going to kickoff later tonight after everyone gets off school and work, and then continue to be busy pretty much all the way until Monday,” said Eisenhower State Park Interpreter Lindsay Stroup.

Eisenhower State Park is about 423 acres of outdoor activities located on Lake Texoma. Although the park has been popular in Grayson County for years, staff said they expect Eisenhower State Park to gain even more popularity as Labor Day approaches. Stroup stated that not even Texoma’s unpredictable weather would stop business from growing.

“Typically, when it’s sprinkling, we still see quite a bit of people,” Stroup said. “Our camping is booked for the holiday weekend. We still have day use where you can come in, but we do expect that to typically be booked to capacity pretty early in the mornings at least Saturday and Sunday.”

In addition to boating, hiking, picnics, fishing, and camping, Eisenhower State Park has offered more activities specialized for the upcoming holiday.

“We do have a kayaking tour for Labor Day that people are coming out to,” Stroup said. “They’re going to see different parts of the state park they’ve never gotten to before, so lots of exciting, fun things to do out here at Eisenhower State Park!”

Although it is uncertain how much revenue the business will bring during the holiday weekend, it might be safe to bet that the holiday at Lake Texoma could be one for the books.

Of course, with fun comes safety.

“We have lots of law enforcement staff here at night to help keep it a safe park,” Stroup added.

Game Wardens advised people who are going to the lake to wear a life jacket for safety measures.

