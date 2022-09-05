CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) -A non-profit in Cartwright is growing momentum.

“There’s a great need in Bryan County right now, if you look around people are hungry,” said Dr. Randy Belcher, Founding Director of the Cartwright Community Resource and Event Center.

After one of Cartwright’s Little Free Pantry’s was burned down in February, it left Cartwright with only one pantry stocked.

“The little pantries will have canned goods, non-perishable food items, little soups, some of our pantries will have baby items, waters, different drinks, macaroni and cheese, canned meats,” added Belcher.

According to Dotti Gates-Holeman, Founder of the Cartwright Community Resource and Event Center, Colbert’s Blessing Box donated the newest pantry, which is located on Willifa Wood Rd.

The other pantry is outside the Community Resource and Event Center.

“All donations are welcomed, anything given to us is given right back to the community,” said Belcher.

And every Friday at 4 p.m. the community and event center offers hot meals.

“The free food that we offer here is always at zero charge to anybody that comes into our doors,” added Belcher.

Blecher hopes the Community Resource and Event Center will offer support to the people of Cartwright.

“If we can bring people food and resources, we’re changing their lives, we’re taking a financial burden off of them and their family, we’re helping them get established better for themselves and their future,” Belcher said.

The event center even has a new program in the works.

“We’re going to start up the senior center for three days a week and that way they can come in and play their dominos, eat a meal,” said Treasurer, Stefani Sullivan.

Blecher said a projector will be hung in the building over for a movie night for the seniors.

“Somebody has to serve these seniors and that’s our job,” said Belcher.

You can visit Cartwright’s Little Free Pantry on Facebook to keep up with any events and resources provided.

