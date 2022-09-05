Texoma Local
Seasonably Hot, Rain Chances Very Low

Dry weather returns to Texoma
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Upper level low pressure positioned just to our east on Labor Day will push slowly eastward during the next 2 days, leaving Texoma in a seasonably hot and dry regime for the mid week period. Lows will run 67 to 72 and highs will generally be in the lower 90s - not far off of the early to mid September norms during the 7-day period.

Several models show a buckle developing in the jet stream by the weekend which pushes a dry cold front our way. If this happens, we will have our first taste of early fall coolness by the middle of next week. However, rain prospects look skimpy, so fire danger will remain rather high especially when the wind picks up next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12

