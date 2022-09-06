Bearcats turning their attention towards district play

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After a 34-30 victory in their week two matchup against the Princeton Panthers, the Sherman Bearcats will now turn their focus towards a treacherous district schedule. Which begins with a battle with the Centennial Titans at home in week three.

Before this week’s matchup against Centennial, Sherman head coach Cory Cain made it clear to his team that this year’s Titan team is much improved and that they will need to be locked in from start to finish in order to come away with their second straight victory.

“One thing I talked to our kids about is don’t let last year’s record fool you. That’s something we can’t fall into, we have to watch the tape. They won their first game 31-0 against a 6A program. Then, they came back last week and lost a close one to Lake Dallas who’s a really good program. Centennial is a fine team,” said Sherman head coach Cory Cain.

