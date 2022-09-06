Bingo with VFW: win big and help the community

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to VFW Treasurer, Cindy Robertson, this isn’t your grandparent’s church bingo.

She said, “My husband will tell you that you have to take 4 packs of cigarettes and 18 daubers and you talk like this, and you know and you just have a good time.”

Every Monday and Wednesday, it’s bingo night at the Veterans of Foreign Wars and it’s open to people of all ages.

Robertson explained, “We have quite the varied crowd, we have a younger crowd, we have an older crowd, um it’s a mix of all kinds of people.”

Robertson even brought her 10 year old granddaughter along to join the fun.

Her granddaughter, Hazel Faden said, “I sell snacks and stuff, it started because she just offered and like hey do you want to do this and get your tips and stuff, and I was like yeah sure why not, because it’s fun and it makes me happy to do this.”

Here’s how it works--

Robertson said, “You can play one of everything, for 16 dollars, and be here all night, or if you play bingo, you can play the bigger packs, and it will cost you about 40.”

The best part, Robertson said the money collected is donated to different community organizations like, “The crisis center, the homeless shelter here locally, all of our money stay in Texas.”

The VFW said bingo night really is a win-win for everyone.

Robertson said, “The regular games pay 50, so you kind of get your money back when you win one game.”

And if you join the VFW on one of its special Friday Bash Nights, Robertson says you could win big.

She explained, “Every time we do one of those, we have a 750 dollar pool tab, so you can win 750, 500, 599, we have all kinds of games those nights.”

For Faden, it’s all fun and games, no matter what you take home.

She said, “I find it very enjoyable to be here, just very happy vibes.”

