Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Grayson County group asking to return to hand-counting ballots, commissioners divided

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners heard a debate Tuesday morning about how the county counts ballots.

The issue about the future of Grayson County’s voting machines was first raised last week during public comments, despite it not being on the agenda.

The group said they aren’t sure if the electronic voting machines in Grayson County are trustworthy.

“They don’t have the knowledge or concept of what’s happening with those machines,” said Desiree Devolk, one of the people concerned with electronic voting machines. “The average Joe doesn’t. That’s the whole problem.”

They said electronic machines are unsafe and easy to hack.

Instead, they want election workers to hand count all paper ballots.

“If we take it to the smallest denominator, down to the precinct level,” said Devolk. “Well, when your precincts are only so many, they just can’t add votes to it.”

The Grayson County Election Administration said there’s no proof to validate those concerns.

“I am personally offended that people who have never worked in the election process even begin to think that they know how the process works,” said Deana Patterson, the Grayson County clerk, and former election administrator.

Reporter: Have we ever had an issue with fraud in Grayson County?

“Not that I know of. No,” said Grayson County Election Administrator Tamie Hayes.

Hayes added counting paper ballots manually is more time intensive and makes it harder for visual or hearing impaired people to vote.

Plus, she said it would end countywide voting centers.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” said Hayes. “Don’t believe everything you read or here.”

The item on Tuesday’s agenda was non-action, meaning the court just discussed and listened to the concern.

If commissioners do vote to return to manually counting ballots, it would need a majority to pass, and officials seem split on the idea.

“I personally have no concerns about the voting here in Grayson county,” said County Judge Bill Magers.

Jeff Whitmire also sided with Magers.

On the other hand, David Whitlock said he agrees with concerns about the voting machines.

Bart Lawrence declined to comment, and Phyllis James did not respond to KXII’s request.

The Grayson County Election Administrator Tamie Hayes said the electronic machines must pass federal and state certification for use, and its individuals are highly trained.

The department added it has never failed a random audit from the state for a manual hand count on races.

And for people concerned, it said they welcome any questions or proof of fraud and encourages voters to take part in its public poll worker training to learn more about the voting process.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly...
Gainesville man accused of murdering father
Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down,...
Man survives 11 days floating on ocean in freezer
Four people were accused of smuggling drugs into the Choctaw County Jail, and two of them were...
Four people charged in drug smuggling conspiracy
Family and employees celebrated the grand reopening of La Belle Star, one of Sherman's newest...
La Belle Star celebrates grand reopening

Latest News

Kingston students left the classroom and took to the skies Tuesday morning while learning about...
Kingston students take to the skies learning about aviation
The North Texas Regional Airport Fire Department and Pottsboro Fire are now temporarily...
Preston Volunteer Firefighters resign after the termination of the fire chief
“We love them, we’re thinking of them today and any support they need, we’re here for them.”
Texoma school districts are standing in solidarity as Uvalde CISD returns to school
Grayson County Commissioners heard a debate Tuesday morning about how the county counts...
Group raising concern over Grayson County electronic voting machines