Grayson County group asking to return to hand-counting ballots, commissioners divided

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners heard a debate Tuesday morning about how the county counts ballots.

The issue about the future of Grayson County’s voting machines was first raised last week during public comments, despite it not being on the agenda.

The group said they aren’t sure if the electronic voting machines in Grayson County are trustworthy.

“They don’t have the knowledge or concept of what’s happening with those machines,” said Desiree Devolk, one of the people concerned with electronic voting machines. “The average Joe doesn’t. That’s the whole problem.”

They said electronic machines are unsafe and easy to hack.

Instead, they want election workers to hand count all paper ballots.

“If we take it to the smallest denominator, down to the precinct level,” said Devolk. “Well, when your precincts are only so many, they just can’t add votes to it.”

The Grayson County Election Administration said there’s no proof to validate those concerns.

“I am personally offended that people who have never worked in the election process even begin to think that they know how the process works,” said Deana Patterson, the Grayson County clerk, and former election administrator.

Reporter: Have we ever had an issue with fraud in Grayson County?

“Not that I know of. No,” said Grayson County Election Administrator Tamie Hayes.

Hayes added counting paper ballots manually is more time intensive and makes it harder for visual or hearing impaired people to vote.

Plus, she said it would end countywide voting centers.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” said Hayes. “Don’t believe everything you read or here.”

The item on Tuesday’s agenda was non-action, meaning the court just discussed and listened to the concern.

If commissioners do vote to return to manually counting ballots, it would need a majority to pass, and officials seem split on the idea.

“I personally have no concerns about the voting here in Grayson county,” said County Judge Bill Magers.

Jeff Whitmire also sided with Magers.

On the other hand, David Whitlock said he agrees with concerns about the voting machines.

Bart Lawrence declined to comment, and Phyllis James did not respond to KXII’s request.

The Grayson County Election Administrator Tamie Hayes said the electronic machines must pass federal and state certification for use, and its individuals are highly trained.

The department added it has never failed a random audit from the state for a manual hand count on races.

And for people concerned, it said they welcome any questions or proof of fraud and encourages voters to take part in its public poll worker training to learn more about the voting process.

