Kingston students take to the skies learning about aviation

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston students left the classroom and took to the skies Tuesday morning while learning about aviation at the Ardmore Downtown Executive Airport.

“This is the first year that we have come out here and chose to do this instead of making the airplane [kits],” coach and teacher Dewayne Taylor said. “I think it’s been a really big success.”

Taylor said he’s been flying for about 35 years.

“Joe Litchfield taught me to fly many many years ago, so I’ve known him a long time and he likes to do these kinds of things,” Taylor said. “He’s the one who put all this together, he got the Noble Foundation to come out, open up their hangers, let the kids walk through, and get the aircraft out here. Every kid got to take a hop and got to see all the avionics and everything and how it all worked.”

Taylor teaches a career tech class at Kingston Schools, and begins the year with lessons on aviation.

“His lessons are actually pretty good,” student Kayden Roberts said. “We recently got a report and I was so happy cause I got to do my favorite aircraft.”

Taylor said in other years he’s had students build an airplane out of a kit. Roberts said he enjoyed this year’s approach.

“Glad to get out of the classroom and actually have hands-on learning,” Roberts said. “I have ADHD so if I can’t physically see something or touch something and I’m not there in person, it doesn’t quite work for me.”

Roberts said he’s been interested in flying for a while now.

With the pilot shortage, Taylor said he’s hoping more students will look at flying as a possible career.

“A couple of guys from the Noble Foundation asked the kids here if they’d like to be a pilot and about four or five said yeah, well I’d’ like to do that,” Taylor said. “We have this big time pilot shortage right now, so I’m trying to get some kids interested in it and get them headed in this direction.”

