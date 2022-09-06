Mild Nights, Hot Days

We are in a classic pattern for late-summer heat to hang on for a while longer. This scenario features a massive upper high over the Rockies and nearly stationary low pressure over the mid-South. Texoma is trapped in between with a sinking air stable air mass for the next few days, and little if any chance for precipitation.

Thankfully, 100-plus readings are not in the cards, but low to mid-90s can be expected during the next few days, especially where rainfall has been tougher to come by. This is because drier soils heat up more quickly. In any case, Texoma will run 5 to 8 degrees above average each afternoon. Night-time readings will be rather pleasant, with readings from the mid-60s to near 70 expected.

A shift in the steering winds by the weekend should allow for a much drier low-level air mass to sweep in by the weekend and allow for much more comfortable conditions and somewhat cooler nights next week, as a taste of early fall eases into the forecast!

