Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Mild Nights, Hot Days

A “taste” of early fall in the works by Sun-Mon
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are in a classic pattern for late-summer heat to hang on for a while longer. This scenario features a massive upper high over the Rockies and nearly stationary low pressure over the mid-South. Texoma is trapped in between with a sinking air stable air mass for the next few days, and little if any chance for precipitation.

Thankfully, 100-plus readings are not in the cards, but low to mid-90s can be expected during the next few days, especially where rainfall has been tougher to come by. This is because drier soils heat up more quickly. In any case, Texoma will run 5 to 8 degrees above average each afternoon. Night-time readings will be rather pleasant, with readings from the mid-60s to near 70 expected.

A shift in the steering winds by the weekend should allow for a much drier low-level air mass to sweep in by the weekend and allow for much more comfortable conditions and somewhat cooler nights next week, as a taste of early fall eases into the forecast!

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly...
Gainesville man accused of murdering father
Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down,...
Man survives 11 days floating on ocean in freezer
Four people were accused of smuggling drugs into the Choctaw County Jail, and two of them were...
Four people charged in drug smuggling conspiracy
Family and employees celebrated the grand reopening of La Belle Star, one of Sherman's newest...
La Belle Star celebrates grand reopening

Latest News

Morning Weather 9/6/2022
Morning Weather 9/6/2022
Overnight Weather: Sep 5-6, 2022
Overnight Weather: Sep 5-6, 2022
Morning Weather 9/05/2022
Morning Weather 9/05/2022
Evening Forecast - Sat, Sept 3
Evening Forecast - Sat, Sept 3