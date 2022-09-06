Preston Volunteer Firefighters resign after the termination of the fire chief

PRESTON, Texas (KXII) -A large walkout in the Preston Volunteer Fire Department.

The Preston Volunteer Emergency Services, which is governed by 12 volunteer board directors, made the decision to terminate Fire Chief Chase Stanford last Friday.

The reason for the termination is still unknown.

In response, several firefighters put in their resignation letters, leaving the department short-staffed.

The North Texas Regional Airport Fire Department and Pottsboro Fire are now temporarily covering the Preston area.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.