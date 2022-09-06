Texoma school districts are standing in solidarity as Uvalde CISD returns to school

(KXII) -It’s been nearly four months since the Robb Elementary shooting that took the lives of nineteen students and two teachers.

Tuesday, Uvalde returned to classes since that day.

To stand in solidarity with Uvalde, school districts across Texas are wearing Uvalde’s school colors, maroon and white.

“We love them, we’re thinking of them today and any support they need, we’re here for them,” said Matthew Davenport, Collinsville ISD Superintendent.

“Cause we know it’s a challenging day for them to start back and so we want to be very supportive, understanding the tragedy that they went through,” added Dr. Tyson Bennett, Sherman ISD Superintendent.

Davenport said when one school is affected, all the school districts feel that sorrow.

“Texas public school system, it’s very close knit community, many teachers, administrators who worked in several different places throughout the state so we’re very close,” Davenport added.

Since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary, Collinsville ISD said it’s beefed up security.

“We increased our number of defenders in our defender program… we did [an] internal audit of all of our exterior doors to make sure they locked properly,” said Davenport.

And signs are posted around campus that inform visitors that faculty are armed.

Davenport said, “hopefully it gets people thinking twice before they decide to inflict any harm or damage at Collinsville.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.