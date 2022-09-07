Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

22% of adults were treated for mental illness in 2021, CDC says

FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 posed both a physical and mental threat to Americans.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22% of adults in the U.S. received psychiatric treatment in 2021, a 3% increase from 2019.

Some health officials say the COVID-19 experience led more people to take better care of themselves on various levels.

The report also showed women were more likely than men to seek help.

The findings were based on data gathered by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services launched a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, called 988, for those in severe distress.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down,...
Man survives 11 days floating on ocean in freezer
The North Texas Regional Airport Fire Department and Pottsboro Fire are now temporarily...
Preston Volunteer Firefighters resign after the termination of the fire chief
The city of Sherman gives an update on the emergency power generator, and the police chief...
Exciting projects are in the works for the city of Sherman
Parents say they are concerned as the first day of school draws nearer for Uvalde students and...
Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack

Latest News

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave.
Austin airport experiencing lengthy power outage
People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave.
RAW: Austin airport is without power
Damage to Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis will cost more than $50,000.
Caught on camera: Vandalism causes thousands of dollars in damage to mosque
Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was...
Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000