Ardmore faces first road test of season

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After opening up the season with a win over Lawton Eisenhower, the Ardmore Tigers suffered their first loss of 2022 at the hands of the Ada Cougars in the Battle of the Cats.

Yet, this week brings a whole new set of challenges to the Tigers. As they hit the road for the first time this season to take on Shawnee in week three for their final non-district game of the year. Which has Ardmore head coach Josh Newby reminding his team of the real goal at hand as the Tigers prepare for district play beginning in week four.

“We have taught our kids that these three non-district games are not the Super Bowl. We are going to enjoy them if we win, and if we don’t, it is not the end of the world. We are going to learn from it and move on. We have to be ready to play by week four when we play Noble for our first district ballgame,” said Ardmore head coach Josh Newby.

