Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Ardmore faces first road test of season

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After opening up the season with a win over Lawton Eisenhower, the Ardmore Tigers suffered their first loss of 2022 at the hands of the Ada Cougars in the Battle of the Cats.

Yet, this week brings a whole new set of challenges to the Tigers. As they hit the road for the first time this season to take on Shawnee in week three for their final non-district game of the year. Which has Ardmore head coach Josh Newby reminding his team of the real goal at hand as the Tigers prepare for district play beginning in week four.

“We have taught our kids that these three non-district games are not the Super Bowl. We are going to enjoy them if we win, and if we don’t, it is not the end of the world. We are going to learn from it and move on. We have to be ready to play by week four when we play Noble for our first district ballgame,” said Ardmore head coach Josh Newby.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly...
Gainesville man accused of murdering father
Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down,...
Man survives 11 days floating on ocean in freezer
Four people were accused of smuggling drugs into the Choctaw County Jail, and two of them were...
Four people charged in drug smuggling conspiracy
Family and employees celebrated the grand reopening of La Belle Star, one of Sherman's newest...
La Belle Star celebrates grand reopening

Latest News

Denison looking to bounce back
Denison looking to bounce back at homecoming
Denison looking to bounce back
Denison looking to bounce back
Sherman turns attention to district play
Bearcats turning their attention towards district play
Sherman turns attention to district play
Sherman turns attention to district play