Chickasaw Nation Treasury building evacuated after bomb threat

A bomb threat sent police to the Chickasaw Nation Treasury building Tuesday morning.
A bomb threat sent police to the Chickasaw Nation Treasury building Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A bomb threat sent police to the Chickasaw Nation Treasury building Tuesday morning.

The Chickasaw Lighthorse Police said a man and a woman were involved in a dispute, in the parking lot on Arlington Street in Ada at approximately 11:44 a.m.

Police said when approached, the man threw an object toward the building and fled, and according to the woman involved in the dispute, the mad told her the object was a bomb.

Lighthorse officers evacuated the building and diverted traffic to reduce any posible rist to employees and travelers.

Information from the Chickasaw Nation said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb team rendered the device inoperable.

