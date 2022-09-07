City of Denison to begin sewer smoke testing

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - If you see smoke coming out of the roof of your home in Denison over the next few days, it may be part of a sewer system test.

According to the City of Denison, the RJN Group, an engineering consultant hired by the city, will perform a physical survey of the wastewater collection system in portions of the city.

The study involves opening manholes in the streets and backyard utility easements, and also requires the use of smoke in order to gain information that will later be used to repair and improve the system.

According to the city during the testing, smoke will exit through vent pipes on the roofs of homes and through sewer line breaks. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue, and creates no fire hazard.

The city adds that all affected businesses and residents have been notified 24 hours prior to smoke testing.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.