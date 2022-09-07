Texoma Local
Denison looking to bounce back at homecoming

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After a tough loss at the hands of Frisco Reedy, the Denison Yellow Jackets now sit at an even 1-1 on the season as they look for a bounce back win in their homecoming game against Kennedale.

Although the road has been tough so far, Denison head coach Brent Whitson knew exactly what he was signing his team up for with their non-district schedule. As the Yellow Jackets face their final test before district play.

“I have said a bunch of times about this schedule and people thought I was crazy, and that is, you can’t be afraid to go 0-3. We are not going to go 0-3, but we knew we were playing good people. That is to prepare for for what comes in weeks 4 through 11. If you face that realistically and you are honest with your kids about it, bouncing back is just a product of getting ready for the next one,” said Denison head coach Brent Whitson.

