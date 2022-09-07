Exciting projects are in the works for the city of Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 2021′s winter storms left many Texas homes and buildings without power, including Sherman’s water treatment plant.

Which is something city council didn’t want to happen again.

Sherman Communications Manager, Nate Strauch said the only way to make that happen is for the city to have it’s own back up generator.

He said, “So it’s going to be about a million and a half dollars to install the generator at our water treatment plant.”

While the city council agreed to fund a new generator, Strauch said because of parts shortages, it may not be in place by this winter.

“It’s probably going to be about 4 to 500 days before this generator is actually installed. Even though the council appropriated the amount tonight, it probably won’t get installed until a year from now.”

So, who’s paying for it?

Strauch said, “So the good thing about this project is that it’s actually being paid for through federal dollars...this will actually be in form of a grant from the federal government, so we’ll take that money from them to purchase this generator..”

Another topic discussed during Tuesday’s meeting, there will be a new hiring incentive for first responders.

The Sherman Police Department and the Sherman Fire Department are looking for experienced veterans.

Police Chief, Jason Jeffcoat said, “An officer booked with less than two years, would get a $2,500 incentive, an officer between two to four years would get a $7,500 incentive, an officer with over four years, would get a $15,000 incentive. Now according to the direction from council, we may go back and re-look at those and actually increase those numbers.”

According to Jeffcoat, the new incentive would actually save the police department time and money on training.

He explained, “When you hire an experienced officer, you’re going to get that officer that is going to go answer calls that he’s already familiar with.. they’re able to just go out and hit the street running.”

Jeffcoat said the department is ready to hire eight experienced officers.

