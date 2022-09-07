Grayson County Sheriff’s Office apply for grant to get ballistic shields

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office applied for a grant to get ballistic shields for their deputies.

If the grant is accepted, it will be more than $96,000.

According to the department it wants to purchase more than 45 riffle resistant ballistic shields, which is enough for one in every vehicle in case of an emergency. The decision to apply for the grant comes after the mass shooting in Uvalde.

The sheriffs office said the shields only weigh eight or nine pounds. The ones the department have now weigh 35 pounds.

