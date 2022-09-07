Hot Days, Mild Nights

Texoma Local
Weekend front offers hope for cooler nights next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Upper high pressure to the west and low pressure to the east will continue a stable weather environment the next few days, meaning pretty much no chance of rain with mostly clear skies and sunny days. Afternoon temperatures will run about 5 degrees above the norm thanks to a fairly dry air mass and drying soils. Highs should punch into the 90s Thursday through Saturday afternoons.

A shift in the upper-level steering winds allows a cold front to drop in Sunday, it will come through dry, but it should be a noticeable change during the day Sunday with a northerly breeze and moderate temperatures. Lows should get into the 50s for the first time this early fall season in most places by either Monday or Tuesday morning.

Now the bad news; bone-dry conditions are expected to prevail well into next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Morning Weather 9/07/2022
Morning Weather 9/6/2022
Overnight Weather: Sep 5-6, 2022
