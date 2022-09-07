Texoma Local
UIL penalizes Tom Bean ISD over alleged athletic recruiting

The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom Bean Independent School District regarding athletic recruiting on Tuesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom Bean Independent School District regarding athletic recruiting on Tuesday.

Superintendent Kelly Lusk said the allegations stemmed from recent enrollment of local home school students into the district.

The committee, compromised of local superintendents and athletic directors, determined Tom Bean Independent School District engaged in athletic recruiting and voted to disqualify the district from football honors for a period of three years.

Disqualification from district honors denies the awarding of district championship honors and participation in UIL contests beyond the district level. The Committee’s decision only applies to football.

Lusk said Tom Bean ISD strongly denied any allegations that district officials and/or parties affiliated with the district recruited students for athletic purposes. Rather, the district believes the allegations are the result of local resentment following the district’s decision to allow home school students to attend TBISD through the district’s open enrollment policy.

Lusk said the district is committed to allowing all students in the community an equal opportunity to participate in the district’s educational programs in a meaningful way.

Tom Bean plans to appeal the decision made by the District Executive Committee to the State Executive Committee.

