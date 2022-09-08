Fatality crash at Southmayd intersection

SOUTHMAYD Texas (KXII) -A vehicle crash in Southmayd left one woman dead.

This is the second deadly crash at the same intersection in two months.

According to Southmayd Police Chief Chad Mckee, two vehicles collided at the intersection of 56 and 289.

Chief Mckee added that an elderly woman in a blue vehicle was driving east towards Sherman.

The white truck which was heading west, Chief Mckee said, couldn’t stop in time and collided with the blue car.

Three people in the white truck were transported to local hospitals with chest pain and the driver of the blue vehicle died on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.