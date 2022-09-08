Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Gas prices decline as fall season approaches

By Chanel Young
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Summer is gradually slipping away, and so are high gas prices.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), after a slight increase around Labor Day weekend, prices at the pump have recently declined nearing the fall season. They said the national average for a gallon fell seven cents in the past week to $3.77.

“We’ve seen a decline of a dollar and twenty cents a gallon since the peak this summer, so I think that definitely impacts people who use a lot of gasoline and those who are out on those open roads. It definitely helps them out at this point,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Manager, Public and Government Affairs.

AAA added the decline in gas prices are due to lower oil prices, lower demand for gas, and a quiet hurricane season.

“Analysts are saying it’s because of the decline and demand expected this fall that typically occurs as people get into constraints that don’t make travel quite as frequent,” Gamble said. “The lack of a tropical storm of hurricane which requires the offshore drilling and offshore production of oil to seize has not occurred this year.”

Meanwhile, investors are concerned about an additional factor, which is the future of gasoline imports by China. China is the number one importer of oil for nations around the world.

“There are concerns right now about China,” Gamble stated. “Looking at a decline in their manufacturing, their demand, potentially some COVID spikes, is making investors cautious. Therefore, oil prices are lower than they have been.”

As of Wednesday, gas prices are lower than last week, but higher than it was a year ago. However, Texas continues to pay the lowest in gas compared to any state in the nation at $3.23 per gallon.

AAA said the length of the price decline can be unpredictable, but the next major spike in gas prices could occur in November.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom...
UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The city of Sherman gives an update on the emergency power generator, and the police chief...
Sherman approves water treatment plant generator, incentive pay to attract veteran cops, firefighters
Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down,...
Man survives 11 days floating on ocean in freezer

Latest News

On Thursday, Wilson N. Jones reopened unit it's behavioral health unit.
Wilson N. Jones reopens psych ward
Bearcats get ready for their homecoming game with a parade
Sherman High School has their homecoming parade
Bearcats get ready for their homecoming game with a parade
Sherman High School homecoming parade
With almost 5 million players in the U.S., pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the...
In a pickle: meet the 94-year-old dominating Sherman Pickleball courts