Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on Sadler Community Center shooting

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s...
If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 813-4200.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADLER, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding whoever shot at the Sadler Community Center.

The sheriff’s office said someone shot at the left side window of the main street community center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the damage occurred anywhere between August 28 through August 31.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 813-4200.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom...
UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
The city of Sherman gives an update on the emergency power generator, and the police chief...
Sherman approves water treatment plant generator, incentive pay to attract veteran cops, firefighters
With almost 5 million players in the U.S., pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the...
In a pickle: meet the 94-year-old dominating Sherman Pickleball courts
A bomb threat sent police to the Chickasaw Nation Treasury building Tuesday morning.
Chickasaw Nation Treasury building evacuated after bomb threat

Latest News

This is the second deadly crash at the same intersection in two months.
Fatality crash at Southmayd intersection
According to Superintendent Kemp, parents seem receptive.
Walnut Bend ISD strengthen campus security using different components
With schools across the country dealing with bus driver shortages, S&S Consolidated ISD said it...
“It takes all of us”: S&S relying on district staff and faculty to meet need for bus drivers
With almost 5 million players in the U.S., pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the...
In a pickle: meet the 94-year-old dominating Sherman Pickleball courts