Grayson County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on Sadler Community Center shooting

SADLER, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding whoever shot at the Sadler Community Center.

The sheriff’s office said someone shot at the left side window of the main street community center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the damage occurred anywhere between August 28 through August 31.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 813-4200.

