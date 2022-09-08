“It takes all of us”: S&S relying on district staff and faculty to meet need for bus drivers

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - With schools across the country dealing with bus driver shortages, S&S Consolidated ISD said it found the solution years ago by using the resources it already has.

Brandy Courville is a geometry teacher, softball coach, and bus driver.

“Just to help out around we’re a small town, and we all help each other out,” said Courville. “They just want to see a smile in the morning, and it just kind of starts my day off right.”

S&S said its own staff helps meet the need for bus drivers.

“We have four teachers that drive, we have an administrator that drives, the cafeteria lady-she drives, a maintenance guy, and a classroom aid,” said Assistant Director of Support Services at S&S, Tanya Stuckey. “We all drive buses.”

For the district, Stuckey said the idea is nothing new.

“It’s been happening for a long time,” said Stuckey. “It’s just a need that we have.”

Even the assistant high school principal is on board.

“I just drive in the afternoon once schools out,” said Randy Miller. “We’re a district that’s gonna help in any way we can to get the job done and make sure our kids are served. It takes all of us, you know.”

Miller said driving students to and from school opens the doors for him to build a stronger ram community.

“It gives you an opportunity to meet them and get to know them pretty quickly,” said Miller.

The district said it’s always happy to hear from someone interested in driving.

The district added pay is $18,000 a year with an additional fifty every year for route service.

For anyone interested, Stuckey said to contact her at tanya.stuckey@sscisd.net.

