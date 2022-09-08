Sherman High School has their homecoming parade

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s homecoming season and school spirit is in the air students worked for nearly a month planning the annual homecoming parade.

Sherman high school student, Grey Dutton said,” It’s me and many other talented, hard working students that come together to make sure this all runs smoothly.”

Dutton’s advisor, Amelia Antillon said, “I’m more behind the scenes, I’m the advisor for our student council at Sherman high school, its really the kids who put the whole thing on. I just tell them: where do I sign?, who do I talk to?”

From the band preparing to entertain the crowd, to the cheerleaders doing one last walk through, the Bearcat pride filled the streets.

The whole town seemed to show up for Sherman’s homecoming parade.

Varsity cheerleader, Keylan Martin said, “I’m ready to see the nominees and what they have on.”

Sherman’s homecoming court made sure to smile and wave to the crowd of bearcat fans as they cruised through downtown Sherman.

The bearcats hope to carry this same school spirit into the end zone at Friday’s big game against Frisco Centennial.

