Up/Down/Up Pattern for Your 7-Day Temperatures

Cold front sits in the middle of this shifting temperature pattern
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Upper high pressure to the west and low pressure to the east will continue a stable weather environment, meaning pretty much no chance of rain with mostly clear nights and sunny, rather hot days. The hottest weather takes place Saturday as we get compressional heating just ahead of a weekend cold front. Expect breezy conditions and noticeably cooler temperatures Sunday, but the cool-down won’t last long as readings climb into the 90s again by the middle of next week.

Perhaps the most telling sign of the front’s passage will be cool, early-fall overnight lows on Monday and Tuesday morning. Expect starting numbers in the 50s to near 60 degrees both days before warmer winds return for the rest of the week.

As far as rain, forget it. Parched conditions are expected to prevail for some time to come.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

