Whitesboro, Pottsboro set to renew rivalry

Whitesboro and Pottsboro set to renew rivalry
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The “Battle of the Boro’s” will be renewed on Friday when Whitesboro travels to Pottsboro.

These two will meet for the first time since 2017, renewing one of the area’s best rivalry games.

The Bearcats and Cardinals both enter the game with perfect 2-0 records to start the season. They both boast high-octane offenses that are difficult to defend. The Cardinals are averaging over 47 points per game so far this season, while the Bearcats are averaging just over 36 points per contest.

“These guys can sling it around,” Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan said. “They’ve got the big play attack down the field, got some great receivers, a great running back. Really good quarterback and a solid line up front. So, our kids are going to have their hands full making sure that we can take care of covering the whole field.”

“They’re a really good football team,” Pottsboro head coach Matt Poe said. “They’re extremely explosive offensively, you know, got a good quarterback in Mac Harper and got a lot of other skill guys that do really well. They are scary offensively. I’ll just tell you that.”

