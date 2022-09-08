Wilson N. Jones reopens psych ward

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday, Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center recognized the reopening of its behavioral health unit.

“Opening up the unit again and providing this service is going to be very beneficial for the community,” said the unit’s director of nurses Rochello Govindasamy. “Mental health is usually an unmet need, and we are very excited to provide this care and sustain and maintain good mental well-being.”

The facility shut down back in 2020 when the coronavirus struck. However, the facility’s recent comeback shows major upgrades.

After more than 100 years of business, Wilson N. Jones claimed to always seek methods to improve. Improvements include new technology, new upgrades, and a new unit to take care of even more medical needs.

CEO of Wilson N Jones Julie Stumberg noted the key factors that helped the center thrive.

“The first job is to have the quality,” Stumberg said. “We have the quality and the people, and the rest will come. That’s why we’re growing and prospering.”

The 12 bed unit includes private rooms with a customized program that caters to different diagnoses, and faculty trained to fulfill mental health needs.

The complex unit took about seven months to plan down to every single detail, including non ligature items to ensure patients are in a safe environment.

“We had to wait for the non ligature things for the doors, the hinges, the right beds,” Stumberg noted. “You have to have special things on the windows. You have to have special glass. Everything has to be special. It’s all safety, so we want to provide the best.”

According to Wilson N. Jones, they plan to open the unit slowly, yet expect occupancy to fill quickly. In addition, they expressed that they have even bigger plans for the future.

“First up is to get the unit back open, and then the second step is to again expand and do another service line for the longevity of Wilson N. Jones,” Stumberg stated.

No matter how much change the center faces, its goal will always remain the same.

“Mental health impacts the quality of life, so our goal of the behavioral health unit is to provide health care through hope, healing, and wellness,” Govindasamy noted.

