A+ Athlete: Brooklyn Stricker, Plainview

A+ Athlete: Brooklyn Stricker-Plainview
By David Reed
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Brooklyn Stricker of Plainview High School.

Brooklyn is a member of National Honors Society, she is a three-time Blue Ribbon scholar and has won subject awards in Algebra, World History, Chemistry and Pre-Cal. Brooklyn volunteers at the Ardmore animal shelter, the regional food bank and the Grace Center. She sets a high standard at Plainview and puts in the work to get it all done.

“With Brooklyn, she is very concerned about her grades,” Plainview math teacher Melinda Wallace said. “She is very consciences about her grades. She wants to do things right. She wants it to be perfect. She doesn’t always just accept the answer. She wants to know why it’s that way.”

“As a part of being a student-athlete you have to keep up your grades,” Stricker said. “I think that’s one of the more important things about being a student-athlete. Grades are what get you places. It gets you into college and staying in school.”

On the field, Brooklyn is a key member of the Plainview softball team. She helped lead the team to the state tournament in fast pitch and slow pitch. She holds down second base for the Lady Indians where she is a team leader. She also plays basketball and says sports are a key part of her life.

“She is our senior leader on the softball team,” Plainview softball coach Brandon Ybarra said. “She is someone special that anyone can look up to, whether you are on the field or off the field.”

“I have done sports most of my life,” Stricker said. “I think it is a great way for people to come together and make new friends. To be able to find a different community and being a student-athlete you have to keep up your grades, and then have the sport aspect of it. It is just a really good community to be a part of.”

That is why Brooklyn Stricker is this week’s A+ Athlete.

A+ Athlete: Brooklyn Stricker-Plainview
