Carter County Free Fair opens this weekend

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Free Fair opened this Friday, showing off the biggest and the best of all things grown and crafted-from watermelons, peppers, and eggs, to hay bales.

Over in the barns, livestock stewards are putting the final touches on their animals, after working hard all year to prepare their animals for this weekend.

Lone Grove student Kasey Smith said he’s shown pigs in the past, but it’s his first year showing cows.

This weekend he’s showing 2-year old Daisy for H & R ranch-and he came ready to win.

Smith said the trick with cows is repetition and lots of treats.

“They’re a lot more work than pigs are-washing and drying, it’s about an hour-long process versus about fifteen minutes for pigs,” Smith said. “But you don’t have to walk them and all that. It’s a lot easier to break a cow than it is a pig.”

Addison Burris, also from Lone Grove, is showing two goats- called Skeeter and Mallard.

“Even if they’re smaller than cattle, or they may seem easier than pigs or sheep, they’re really not,” Burris said. “They are the most stubborn things.”

But Burris said the shows are worth all the hard work, and her goats will get something special too.

“I give them all the cheetos they want,” Burris said. “They love cheetos.”

The fairgrounds close at 9 Friday evening, and the carnival closes at 11 p.m. Doors open back up Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the carnival closes at midnight.

