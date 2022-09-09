The Denison Yellowjackets get ready for homecoming

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Homecoming dresses, a long line of cars, and family members cheering for their loved ones.

This is Denison’s homecoming week and the yellow jackets couldn’t be more excited.

It has been a long day for Denison students and staff.

Denison ISD Superintendent, David Kirkbride reflected on all of the work that was done and said, “Busy, busy week all the way around, they got to get ready for the parade, the queens and the sweethearts.”

The excitement started at the parade where the homecoming court cruised down the streets of Denison.

A lot of hard work and talent went into this showcased moment.

Denison Color Guard Director, Raquel Bowers said, “Homecoming is pretty big in this town, and we’ve been preparing for a couple weeks now.”

The fun did not end at the parade.

Students headed to Denison high school where they had their community pep rally.

The school spirit filled the gym, from the drumline to the cheer line, students got into it.

The whole community showed their support while they watched the students put on a show to remember.

The yellow jackets hope to take that same excitement to the football field for Friday night’s homecoming game against Kennedale.

