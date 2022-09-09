Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday.

According to Southmayd Police, the driver was 88-year-old Grace Joy Gordon, of Pottsboro.

Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee said Gordon was turning east towards Sherman at the intersection of State Highway 56 and 289, when the driver of a white truck, that was heading west, could not stop in time, and the two cars collided.

Three people in the truck were transported to a local hospital with chest pain.

Gordon died on the scene.

This is the second deadly crash at the same intersection in two months.

