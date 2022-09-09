Texoma Local
Durant Officer terminated for firing warning shots during pursuit

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department said an officer was terminated following actions after a police pursuit.

The department said the officer observed a silver Dodge pickup make an improper U-turn on South 9th Avenue, and a short pursuit ensued when he attempted to stop the vehicle on July 21, 2022.

According to a press release from Durant Police, the suspect drove through a pasture, and ran away into a wooded area. When the officer chased the suspect, he fired two shots in an attempt to get the driver to stop.

The department said warning shots are not allowed by policy.

According to a press release police administration was made aware of the incident on July 22, 2022, and the officer was placed on administrative leave. Following an internal investigation, the officer was ultimately terminated.

The department said the suspect was not apprehended.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

