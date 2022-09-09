Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma anti-trans bathroom law

Civil rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma...
Civil rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren against the state's new anti-transgender school bathroom bill.(Source: Pexels (custom credit))
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Civil rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren against the state’s new anti-transgender school bathroom bill.

The lawsuit filed in federal district court in Oklahoma City on Tuesday argues that the law requiring students to use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional.

Defendants include the State Department of Education and its board members, Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Attorney General John O’Connor and three school districts as defendants.

Oklahoma is among about a dozen conservative states that have passed laws this year targeting the transgender population over bathroom use, participation in school sports and gender-affirming treatments or surgery for young people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 5 million players in the U.S., pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the...
In a pickle: meet the 94-year-old dominating Sherman Pickleball courts
This is the second deadly crash at the same intersection in two months.
Fatality crash at Southmayd intersection
The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom...
UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting
Bearcats get ready for their homecoming game with a parade
Sherman High School has their homecoming parade
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

Latest News

A group of generous people, many of them seniors, are often the first to greet patients at the...
WNJ Volunteers give back to the community
Sherman ISD is warning parents that an outside group is out to scam them.
Sherman ISD warns parents of phone scam
A group of generous people, many of them seniors, are often the first to greet patients at the...
WNJ Volunteers give back to community
With schools across the country dealing with bus driver shortages, S&S Consolidated ISD said it...
“It takes all of us”: S&S relying on district staff and faculty to meet need for bus drivers