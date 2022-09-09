Hot Saturday, Breezy and Milder Sunday

The hottest weather of the week takes place Saturday as we get compressional heating just ahead of an overnight cold front. Expect breezy conditions and noticeably cooler temperatures Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. This front will offer up no chance for rain as the air is just too dry. Monday morning lows should make it into the 50s in many areas thanks to clear skies and very dry air in place.

The cool-down won’t last long as readings climb into the 90s again by the middle of next week. Rain chances hover near zero for some time to come.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

