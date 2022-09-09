Howe High School placed under ‘hold’ after threat

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A threat sent police to search another Texoma school Friday.

District police said Howe High school locked all of the doors and no one was let in or out of the building while it was searched by officers.

Police said they received an anonymous tip about a threat, but officers found nothing.

The department did not give details about the tip, but said it was not an active shooter threat.

