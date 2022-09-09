Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Howe High School placed under ‘hold’ after threat

A threat sent police to search another Texoma school Friday.
A threat sent police to search another Texoma school Friday.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A threat sent police to search another Texoma school Friday.

District police said Howe High school locked all of the doors and no one was let in or out of the building while it was searched by officers.

Police said they received an anonymous tip about a threat, but officers found nothing.

The department did not give details about the tip, but said it was not an active shooter threat.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 5 million players in the U.S., pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the...
In a pickle: meet the 94-year-old dominating Sherman Pickleball courts
This is the second deadly crash at the same intersection in two months.
Fatality crash at Southmayd intersection
The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom...
UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting
Bearcats get ready for their homecoming game with a parade
Sherman High School has their homecoming parade
If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s...
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on Sadler Community Center shooting

Latest News

The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday.
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash
Carter County Free Fair opens this weekend
Tom Bean's Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe's Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list. The...
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
The Durant Police Department said an officer was terminated following actions after a police...
Durant Officer terminated for firing warning shots during pursuit