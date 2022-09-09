Oklahoma treasurer: Record revenue collections in August

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma state Treasurer Randy McDaniel says the state saw record revenue collections during the month of August.

McDaniel on Thursday said the state collected a one-month record $1.37 billion during the month, led by $589.9 million in combined sales and use tax collections that include out-of-state sales such as internet purchases.

The state also received $362.6 million in combined income and corporate taxes and a record $205.6 million in gross production taxes on oil and natural gas.

McDaniel said the economic outlook for Oklahoma is positive, but warned that the inflation rate of 8.5% remains a concern.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.