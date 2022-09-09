Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Oklahoma treasurer: Record revenue collections in August

Oklahoma state Treasurer Randy McDaniel says the state saw record revenue collections during...
Oklahoma state Treasurer Randy McDaniel says the state saw record revenue collections during the month of August.(MGN Online / Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma state Treasurer Randy McDaniel says the state saw record revenue collections during the month of August.

McDaniel on Thursday said the state collected a one-month record $1.37 billion during the month, led by $589.9 million in combined sales and use tax collections that include out-of-state sales such as internet purchases.

The state also received $362.6 million in combined income and corporate taxes and a record $205.6 million in gross production taxes on oil and natural gas.

McDaniel said the economic outlook for Oklahoma is positive, but warned that the inflation rate of 8.5% remains a concern.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 5 million players in the U.S., pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the...
In a pickle: meet the 94-year-old dominating Sherman Pickleball courts
This is the second deadly crash at the same intersection in two months.
Fatality crash at Southmayd intersection
The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom...
UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting
Bearcats get ready for their homecoming game with a parade
Sherman High School has their homecoming parade
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

Latest News

A group of generous people, many of them seniors, are often the first to greet patients at the...
WNJ Volunteers give back to the community
Civil rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma...
Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma anti-trans bathroom law
Sherman ISD is warning parents that an outside group is out to scam them.
Sherman ISD warns parents of phone scam
A group of generous people, many of them seniors, are often the first to greet patients at the...
WNJ Volunteers give back to community